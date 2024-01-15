Inter Miami confirms the loss of Federico Redondo due to injury

There are some very busy weeks ahead for Inter MiamiWhere they will face NYC FC, Colorado and Sporting KC in the current MLS season and Monterrey in a round-trip duel corresponding to the quarter-finals of the Concacaf Champions Cup, all in the span of 15 days.

With the loss of Messi, who has not recovered from a hamstring injury in his right leg, Tata looks to change his team Being able to cope with commitments in the best possible way despite suffering a loss against New York RB last weekend.

The bad news for Inter Miami is that it has been confirmed Federico Redondo, who came to the club as a great reinforcement signing this season, is injured and will be out for at least two months.

“Redondo suffered a tear to his left lateral collateral ligament and is expected to be out approximately eight weeks.”reads Inter Miami’s official statement.

Fede arrives from commitments with the Argentina Sub 23 where he faced Mexico on a few occasions On 23 and 26 March respectively. The 21-year-old midfielder played only 9 minutes in the first match, while he had no activity in the second.

You may be interested – Inter Miami has made official the signing of Argentinian Marcelo Weigandt

round, watertight holder

Federico Redondo has appeared in 8 games with Inter Miami since arriving, playing in two MLS games and the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup. He contributed with an assist and took over from Robert Taylor, who had started as a starter for Tata Martino.

A tough loss for the Herons, who will face a complex and busy part of the season without a key pillar like RedondoWho soon made his place in the starting eleven.

Follow the Diario AS channel on WhatsApp, where you will find all sports in one place: news of the day, agenda with the latest news on the most important sporting events, the most outstanding images, opinions of the best AS firms, reports, videos and time- Some humor at times.