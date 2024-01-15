Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox still committed to each other despite toxic relationship

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are still hoping to continue their romance, even though their relationship took a hit after a major fight last year.

A source claimed that the lovebirds, who will get engaged in January 2022, are working on themselves and their relationship as they have no intention of giving up on each other. Entertainment Tonight.

“They are engaged forever and have the intention and desire to move forward with their relationship and commitment to each other,” the source revealed.

He added that MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, and Foxx are “continuing to work on things without putting any pressure on themselves.”

Sharing the rapper’s reaction to Fox’s Call Her Daddy interview, the source said, “Megan wanted to go on ‘Call Her Daddy’ to tell her story, be candid, and not mince her words. She wanted the opportunity to speak her truth without doing anything.” Misrepresented, or falsely manufactured.”

“MGK is supportive and respects Megan’s openness. He would never want to silence her in any capacity and admires her strength and willingness to be honest, even though at some point in her story and their relationship Get involved.

“Megan is independent and needs to do her own thing sometimes and MGK appreciates that,” the insider said.

During her interview, the Jennifer’s Body star did not reveal her relationship status with MGK and said, “I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption.”

He added, “I feel, at this point, I don’t have to comment on the status of the relationship.” “What I can say is that I call her my ‘twin soul.'”