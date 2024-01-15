A Venezuelan intelligence chief has been accused of being a tyrant who boosts his corporate image to reach out to young people and journalists

At the course given for journalists, they gave out rum and ingredients with the Grano Spartans logo

not many years ago Alexander Enrique Granco Arteagawas an unknown, until he now engaged with General Rafael Antonio Franco QuinteroThe bloodiest period of terror, torture, falsified files, torture, human rights violations of detainees and their families in the Directorate General of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM). man controls the creatureAlthough the Director General is Hernandez put, He feels so comfortable that he has business in different areas and he heads it Team SpartansPromotes activities with children, youth and journalists.

Granco replaced Captain (GNB) Antonio José Seccia Torres in the DGCIM, who had made a fortune from war booty, to which a group of intelligence officers had access, the product of extortion, torture and theft of detainees . Seccia, who is currently imprisoned with privileges in the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (SEBIN) for commanding Operation Gedeon, was dismissed from the DGCIM for participating in the escape of Mayor Jhonatán Teodoro Marín Sanguino.

Granco, now the Director of Special Affairs (DAE), demonstrated greater ingenuity, including torture, according to the testimony of dozens of victims, earning him a promotion from number one to lieutenant colonel in July 2020. The second promotion of the then Officer Training School of the Armed Forces Cooperation (IFAFAC) “Batalla Mata de la Miele”, was the first brigadier and the assistant second lieutenant.

In a recent coursewar journalism training“, In a video published on his social networks, the head of the DAE said: “We have been the protagonists of many activities with Sebin and the police. Many people know us and other people don’t know us, and the idea of ​​this course is to tell you about yourself. We want to remove the stigma that has been attached to DGCIM as tyrannical. “We want to teach you the truth about who we are.”

In the editing of the video he made sure to show the faces of the attendees, who appeared on a table with a box containing a bottle of Granço rum, which is identified by the same Team Espartano logo; The logo of Granco’s company also appears on the uniforms of DGCIM officers, in documents, in POP material, and in propaganda videos promoting the military counterintelligence organization. There is no difference as DGCIM chief, MG (Former) Iván Rafael Hernández Dala can also be seen in one of his uniforms.

Sports events that attract children and youth who have no knowledge of the origin of the resources promoting the activities

Lieutenant Colonel Granco Arteaga, who before feeling safe and appearing in public, took care not to be identified through photos and videos, which is why he appeared in activities and events with or without a beard. K, appeared with dyed hair, sometimes short, sometimes long, almost always with the face covered. After the Junquito massacre, where pilot Oscar Pérez and his group were murdered, as soon as he gained power, the head of the DAE allowed himself to demonstrate his skills in weapons and sports.

Interestingly, during this period, journalists tried to tarnish the image of the institute. taught to use weaponsWhich exposes ulterior motives, as a war correspondent prepares not as a combatant, but as a journalist on the battlefield.

Granco Arteaga and Hernández Dala were seen wearing jackets with the achievement of the corporate brand at the end of an event

What will not be possible is that DGCIM will be able to wash away the blood, tears, death and suffering of hundreds and thousands of victims of human rights violations. Neither from the course, nor from painting.

Granco has achieved a feat economic emporium, with the variety of activities in which he has been involved, which is not only the rum company, whose drink he introduced to course journalists, or the POP material he gave them. It has also been involved in commercial activities in ports including oil, scrap metal commercialization, gold exploitation, where there is active participation of senior officials of DGCIM.

With Team Espartano he coaches Venezuelan athletes in various disciplines: surfing, motocross, karate, chess, swimming, skating, skydiving, cycling, even coleus, among others. Parents and representatives of those children and young people who are attracted under the pretext of sports are unaware that the money received from the activities is not anything honest, on the contrary, very dark and dangerous, as it provides access to DGCIM. Also allows for data on these participants and their immediate families: telephone numbers, addresses, identification numbers, birth certificates, among others.

DGCIM Director MG Ivan Hernandez Dala, wearing the logo of his subordinate companies

more than surprising, causes chills To hear a woman say: “This is a course where you learn to manage your emotions, learn to control yourself, you learn to cope with a conflict situation that threatens your life and that of your colleagues. Puts it in. This is an extraordinary course. DGCIM personnel have been attacked and stigmatized when in reality they are human workers, who are parents, brothers and friends.

“Those of us who were able to take this course saw in them that they are family, that they treat all the people in their environment like family and teach them and I loved that. This is not a general directorate that tortures or punishes, as they say,” says the woman, adding that she is unaware of the multiple complaints made against DGCIM officials for human rights violations.

Lieutenant Colonel (GNB) Alexander Enrique Granco Arteaga

The uninformed young woman, or with manipulative speech, tries to ignore dozens of testimonies of victims, which have been presented to national and international courts, Venezuelan organizations as well as the Organization of American States (OAS) or the United Nations (UN). Are in front. , condemned torture, cruel and inhumane treatment. And of course he ignores, or pretends to ignore, the torture and murder of Lieutenant Commander Acosta Arévalo, the death in custody of former oil minister Nelson Martínez.

Journalist oscar callsfrom a reputed NGO provideAn article about a course Grenko gave for journalists acknowledged that “We are seeing a sophistication of strategies used by the government to shape public opinion and undermine some who practice journalism.“In an adverse context where wages are low and more and more media are closing due to both censorship and complex humanitarian emergencies,” he recalled. public place Threatened to close 408 media outlets in Venezuela between 2002 and 2023.

“The strategy of offering courses to ‘destroy’ an organization accused of serious human rights violations is not only worrying, but also exposes The audacity of attempts to rewrite history, attack memory, and minimize the suffering of countless victimsConnects calls.

recommends that “It is essential that the journalist community maintains its commitment to truth, giving voice to the stories of victims, their fight for justice and accountability in the face of abuse. Honesty and courage in reporting are vital in this time of oppression, serving as a symbol of hope and resistance in the quest for a freer and more just future for Venezuela.