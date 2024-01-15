Blackpink’s Lisa poses with Taylor Swift backstage at Erasure Tour

Han Myung-gu/WireImage

Blackpink’s Lisa is completely out Prestige-Era’s dress for Taylor Swift’s recent Singapore stop on her Era tour. The musician recapped his experience from the March 3 show on Instagram, starting with a photo dump carousel in which he collected lots of friendship bracelets and took photos taken backstage with Swift.

“The Eras Tour was so much fun! Amazing performance💘 @taylorswift,’ the singer and rapper wrote in her caption. On her Instagram Story, Lisa shared videos of Swift performing her classic “Love Story” and Prestige On the single “Ready for It”, her all-black mini skirt and fishnet shirt reflects the aesthetic of the album.

Lisa’s bandmate Rosé attended the Toyko stop on the Eraz Tour in February, and shared her recap of that night on TikTok. In her post, the singer sang the lyrics of “All’s Well”, captioning which she wrote: “Best 10 minutes in Tokyo.”

In 2022, Swift was one of the most engaged viewers during Blackpink’s performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. The group took the stage to perform “Pink Venom”, which the singer had used in a TikTok post earlier that night. The song also appears on the Erasure Tour pre-show playlist that plays at each stadium before Swift takes the stage.

“Seeing Taylor Swift, who I listened to a lot growing up, dancing to our music… I thought, ‘Is this real life?'” Blackpink’s Jisoo explained. teen Vogue Last year. “That kind of feeling. It was an inspiring and great experience for us.”