Actress Alexandra Daddario’s visit highlights the popularity of the Broadway Square skating rink – Inforum

FARGO – The ice rink at Broadway Square is becoming a popular spot in downtown Fargo and recently even a Hollywood star got a chance to put on the skates and hit the ice.

Alexandra Daddario, an actress from New York, is from the show “White Lotus” and the original “Percy Jackson” film series.

She posted a video on social media of herself ice skating in downtown Fargo on New Year’s Eve.

Although we still don’t know why she was visiting Fargo, Daddario wrote that she was skating “illegally.”

WDAY News reached out to the Fargo Park District and learned they were unaware she was coming here, but are excited to see she came to skate and hope she comes again.

He said the rink was open and accessible to the public at all times unless closed for maintenance.

The Broadway Square Skate Shack, which offers skate rentals, concessions, bathrooms and a place for skaters to warm up, operates Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Visit fargoparks.com/broadway-square for more information.