Adele Castillon concert in Reims 2024

Adele Castillon in concert in Reims (La Cartonerie) Saturday March 9, 2024, 8 pm.

Adele Castillon, a talented French actress and excellent singer, excites her audiences with her extraordinary concert performances. Be it his innate sense of interpretation or his ability to engage the crowd, his concerts are a true showcase of his artistic talent. Mesmerized by his captivating tunes and meticulous stage presence, the audience will surely have an evening to remember. From a soft and captivating light to a dynamic and inspiring energy, the inimitable Adele Castillon knows how to create a concert that captures the attention of her audience in an unforgettable way.

Adele Castillon is regularly on tour throughout France

Auguri Productions (LR-21-13470) presents this concert: Adele Castillon, At the age of 20, despite this insolent youth that surrounds her brown eyes with a pure and lively sparkle, Adele Castillon has already lived many lives, imaginary or real.

This experience effortlessly nurtures the first album’s intimate lessons of love without hiding the pains of a first breakup, emotional dependency, and dependency in general. With this authenticity and poetic freshness that has already made Videoclub’s songs irresistible, the electro pop duo fuses 80s nostalgia – like Odezen meets Ally and Jackno – which she recorded with Matthew at the age of seventeen. Made in Nantes with Renaud.

(…) When she was in high school, a first love, as bright as the first one, inspired her to start Videoclub with her then-boyfriend. The clip of “Plastic Love”, created with improvised means and shared by a Mexican actor in the Netflix series, went viral, attracting millions of streams. A legend would be born, complete with a tour and a final clip, “SMS”, mischievously summarizing their three-year love and announcing their breakup.

Anyone but Adele Castillon could have been lost there. But the rest is what writes it, alone, a quiet strength despite the weaknesses, and a bumpy journey that emerges behind the perfectly aligned title of this very promising debut album.

Having been signed to the ultra-creative Image production company, Iconoclast Music Label, they found in Surkin, a keen electro talent, the ideal partner to establish a new musical horizon together, combining the innocence of French pop with domestic and Was combined with house music. Hardcore spirit, nourished by impeccable references, ranging from Adele Castillon’s Generation Z playlist to tracks as diverse as Taxi Girl, Suicide, Billie Eilish, Madonna, Beach House, Tame Impala, Chromatics, Miley Cyrus, Daft Punk, Leo, Damso, Muddy. Monk, Mylene Farmer or Agar Agar.

An exciting debut from a young artist who we can bet will be one to count on in the coming months.