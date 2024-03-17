Mbappé scored a hat-trick in PSG

klian mbappe took the match ball since scored a hat-trick in psg 6-2 win against Montpellier and difference in the table top scorer of league 1 After 26 disputed dates.

Mbappe scores three goals as PSG wins against Montpellier in Ligue 1 efe

At 22:00 of the first half, Mbappé receives a pass from Kolo Muani And he did a cross kick from the left side score 2-0 For those led by Luis Enrique. Vitinha scored the first goal 14 minutes after the start of the game.

The second half started with the score 2-2. mbappe Received a ball on the edge of the field and scored a run real goal After an unstoppable right hand. In this way he gave PSG the lead after five minutes. The fourth goal was scored by Lee Kang-in in ’53.

He fouled at 62 vitinha In the central circle, he quickly settled and gave him Surgical goal pass to MbappéWho left all the defenders behind with his pace, brought it down with supreme quality and made the score 5-2. Third part of the day for your personal account. Nuno Mendes, author of the sixth goal.

Kylian Mbappe reaches 24 goals with PSG and tops the scoring table So far in the 2023–24 season of Ligue 1. They also continue to widen the gap at the top post table Since he is 12 points ahead of Brest