Adele, mother/teacher

Adele Encoignard is a professor at a small rural college. Teacher, but also mother. She talks about how her experience of motherhood has a positive impact on her professional situation. Avoid shortcuts to pay more attention to each student.

I am a teacher, and I am a former good student.

I like books and always have. I am also a mother, mother of M, G and B.

M is a very good student, and studies as much or even more than her mother. B has a little less ability, but she is also a good student. , She likes to work, later she will become a mistress , Not a teacher like you, mother, mistress, teacher, it’s just one subject “, and that, ” she likes everything “And then there is…

Before Ji, I realized that as a young teacher, I sometimes had a tendency to take hasty shortcuts: A child who doesn’t respect school rules will definitely not behave very well at home. Does, a child who is not very academic, must have come from some school. A family with little attachment to school etc. Of course, I wouldn’t have said it, but I might have thought it.

Then G came and revolutionized the way I looked at things. Ji is still in elementary school, but she’s already sure about one thing.” He will not study, he will learn a trade “. Ever since he started elementary school, he’s wondered what he’s doing there and why this is being imposed on him.” It’s not for him, he needs to move on “. He has already counted the years remaining before entering the professional path. His current thing is wood, ” he will make furniture “, He said.

Well, it suits me very well, I like the professional path as much as the normal path, but the observation is that he doesn’t like school work.

She also has her mother and her sisters, who read many books to her and always stressed the importance of school, but school is not her cup of tea. Thanks to him, I have progressed a lot. Of course, as a parent, we are responsible for many things, including transmitting values. But it is not necessary that we have control over everything. Maybe the parents of a student who doesn’t work out do everything possible to get him to get ahead, maybe the parents of this student, who is sometimes passive, -There are fathers who do everything to provide him with a structure. Probably not, but maybe.

Thanks to G, I don’t forget that, I see things in a different way and I keep this idea in mind during all my parent/teacher interviews. This has a positive impact on the quality and effectiveness of the interviews, which have the same purpose: working together with parents for a single purpose, their child’s success.

Adele Encoignard,

adeleoviedo@yahoo.fr