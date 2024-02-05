After Ortiz’s statement, the coach who would take Rayados in case of emergency gave the OK

Technical Director of Rayados of Monterrey, Fernando Ortiz S.There was surprise in the Albiazul atmosphere when he mentioned that America Club It is the biggest team in Liga MX. “I am grateful to this organization for giving me the opportunity to lead the largest team in Mexico. “I will never forget his appreciation.”DT said.

After the above statements the name of the leader caused a stir on social networks, where fans requested the removal of ‘Tano’ and the one who could replace him would be the four-time champion. Liga MX, Copa MX and CONCACAF with Monterrey; Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohammed, According to information received from the journalist Multimedia Sports Willie Gonzalez, sports director jose antonio noriega will consider Mohammed As its replacement.

On the other hand, the above source announced that ‘Taino’ has an ultimatum that if he fails the Clausura, he will leave the institute. The worst part is that an agreement was finally reached between the helmsman and the fans, who did not seem happy after Albiazules’ elimination in the quarter-finals of the last tournament. Atlético San Luis.

How will Mohammed return to Raidos?

‘Turk’ submitted his resignation cougar After this his team will be eliminated in the semi-finals of Apertura 2023 tigers With an aggregate score of 2–1. In this sense, as an independent coach I can return Monterey If ‘Tato’ Noriega takes such a decision.