Harry Styles turns 30: 5 truths about the British star you might not know

Everyone had to start somewhere. And, of course, Harry Styles filled the world’s biggest stadiums in no time. The native of Holmes Chapel, United Kingdom, thus began the work at 14 o’clock As a student at a bakery in his hometown. He worked there on salary for two years £6 per hour (A little more than 7 euros). Now that we know how much he earns in the music world, it is very less.

X Factor, their first audition

“Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder Is and remains the first song performed by Harry Styles at an audition. In fact, this is the hit that the international artist chose during his appearance in “X Factor”. in 2010, And Britton had never participated in a music competition before. The singer was only 16 years old.

they got the name one direction

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik auditioned separately for the first time on the British show “X Factor”. Everyone knows, or almost, that he is one of the members of the jury, Simon Cowell, who suggested them to unite and form a group for the rest of the competition. But what is less known is that it was Harry Styles who proposed this name.

Harry Styles hasn’t backed down from the idea of ​​reforming One Direction

“I know they’re not here to defend themselves, but it’s me,” he explained to the channel a few years ago. cbs About the young boy who came up with the idea of ​​this name. “I found that it felt good, We’ve thrown out some names and honestly, I don’t know. I suggested it and everyone said, ‘Yeah, that’s great,’ and then it stuck…”

The After saga is inspired by

Like many directors, anna toddA fan of One Direction, who was 25 at the time, dreamed of having a relationship with one of the group members. Like others, he then put his words into action by inventing a fanfiction In which he envisioned a passionate and destructive love story with a male character inspired by Harry Styles as the protagonist. His erotic story It is now known to everyone because it was the subject of a cinema adaptation with the release of the saga. after,

A comic book traces his career

Although he’s only 30 years old, Harry Styles is building a career that’s surprising to say the least. His meteoric rise continues to challenge and interest many people. Darren G. DavisThe founder of Tidalwave Productions, is one of them and he decided to release May 2023 A comic strip depicting the singer’s early life. From their group debut to the success of their solo career.

“Harry Styles is undoubtedly male pop star Today it is most liked in the world. No matter what medium he uses, his notoriety keeps increasing. For the first time, you will be able to read his story in comic book form,” was mentioned in the description of the digital version of the book on the Tidalwave Comics website.