Israel’s big blow to Hamas in Gaza: Army destroys terrorists’ headquarters in Khan Yunis

Israel destroys Hamas headquarters in Khan Yunis

Israeli army demolished it on Sunday Headquarters of Hamas Khan Younis Brigadewhere a training center and its commander’s offices were located Mohammad Sinwarbrother of Yahya SinwarThe leader of a Palestinian terrorist group inside the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

complex, known as Al QadsiaIt was the main base of that brigade, one of Hamas’s most powerful armed wings, and members of the group planned for the October 7 attacks in Israel and were trained there, the army reported today.

From the beginning of December, Israeli troops concentrated their attack within the enclave of Khan Yunis.The main city of the Strip and Hamas’ stronghold in the south, and where they believe Yahya Sinwar is hiding.

“Upon entering the area, the forces identified him The compound was badly surrounded by Hamas terrorists“Even those hidden within the walls were neutralized by engineering forces,” a military statement indicated.

Yehya Sinwar, Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip (Reuters/Mohammed Salem) reuters

The army reported that Hamas militants stationed near the site fired on the soldiers, and “they were killed by snipers, tanks and the Israeli air force.”

found them on campus “Large Training Area”Where they found models that simulated the entrances to Israeli kibbutzim, military bases, and armored vehicles of the Israel Defense Forces.

On October 7, more than 3,000 Hamas militants carried out an armed incursion against dozens of communities in southern Israel, most of which were kibbutzim. More than 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 were kidnapped.

More than 27,300 Gazans lost their lives and more than 66,600 were injured in the war Israel declared on Hamas the same day, according to medical sources under the control of the terrorist group.

“The troops also stormed the central war room of the Khan Younis Brigade and the offices of its senior officers. The base had rocket storage facilities and tunnel mouths that lead to underground routes used by the Hamas terrorist organization,” the army stressed.

Israel continues its advance in the Khan Yunis area of ​​the Gaza Strip (IDF)

The army said it found an arms factory and a large arsenal Anti-tank missiles, machine guns, RPGs, explosives, grenades and ammunition.

“Combat Team of Givati ​​Brigade Attacked and destroyed key positions and training centers used by the Khan Younis Brigade. This is a very important complex where many weapons were found. “We are operating with great success in the west of the city, driving the terrorists from their positions,” said the commander of the Israeli army’s Givati ​​Brigade. Dormouse BititoWho carried out the operation.

The Israeli military also reported this Sunday that troops from the Parachute Brigade had intensified fighting in recent days in the Al Amal area, west of Khan Yunis, where Israel alleges. Hamas fighters are in hidingAnd they have found weapons, entrances to underground tunnels, observation posts and weapons factories.

They also found a building that was “key to Hamas’s financial infrastructure”, which contained safes and a covered currency exchange office of the group, where more than 3 million shekels (750,000 euros) were stored, as well as intelligence documents.

The Hamas headquarters in Khan Yunis housed the offices of its commander Mohammed Sinwar, brother of Yahya Sinwar, the leader of the IDF in Gaza.

“As the forces advanced into the area, there were several incidents in which terrorist cells attempted to open fire and plant explosives near the troops. “Troops engaged the terrorists in close combat as well as with the help of snipers, mortar fire and air force strikes,” a military statement indicated.

(with information from EFE)