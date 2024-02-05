Five four-cylinder gasoline engines are suitable to buy in 2024

buy a car It’s expensive at this stage of life. We are not going to lie to anyone. And even more so when three problems arise. The first of them, support for electric vehicles (EVs), combustion cars have been exempted from the said financial support. in the second place, high market prices, And, thirdly, mobility restrictions Implemented in cities such as Madrid or Barcelona.

then no, Buying a car is not easy, However, in this article we have selected Five cars with four-cylinder gasoline engines This is perfect for you to buy in 2024. Make a list.

Of course, it’s about Access versions of each model, that is, those with the most economical and simplest equipment. If you plan to make any modifications, or add any items to the equipment, you should keep in mind that the price will increase. Having said that, let’s get to the list.

volkswagen golf r

it’s a five door game design, but without leaving behind the typical lines of the Golf. It is also equipped with LED lights as well as sliding sunroof 19 inch alloy wheels, On the other hand, it has leather upholstered seats and great technology which is visible in its infotainment system.

We are facing an obstacle 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder that delivers 320 hp. This engine has direct injection, variable delivery and is supercharged by a turbocharger. It is mated to a seven-speed DSG transmission and a Vector-type self-locking rear differential. Similarly, it is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. His Face value It is 29,590 euros.

subaru brz

At first its arrival in Europe was not planned, much less in Spain, but finally, it has arrived. Its design is quite defined: A classic coupe, low, wide and sporty looking. We know this car isn’t for everyone, but it’s more targeted towards people who like Japanese cars, and who are Looking for something more sporty Which comes out of classic dealership cars. So, if you are looking for something like this, this is your car.

offer a coupe body With an attractive design, sharp lines, a long hood and, in short, a really aggressive design Japanese car. As far as its interior is concerned, It seats four and the seats are crafted from leather and red stitching, with blue details matching the exterior design.

subaru brz has one new boxer engine (cylinders horizontally facing the front) Four-cylinder, located in the front position, with 2.4 liters of displacement, developing a total of 234 hp. Finally, emphasize that the new BRZ It is rear-wheel drive. That is, the power is sent to the rear axle through a six-speed manual transmission. Its retail price starts from 39,500 euros.

cupra formentor

If you are looking for a fashionable SUV, Gasoline, elegant and “economical”, it could be your car. Over the years, it has managed to find a place among the favorite SUVs of a large section of the public, especially those who are looking for something different.

The entry-level Cupra Formentor is 1.5 TSI with 150 hp power, It has 250 Nm of torque, a mechanism that results in a claimed combined consumption of 6.4 l/100 km and 145 g/km CO2. According to Cupra, it accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 8.9 seconds and has a top speed of 204 km/h. Besides, Its weight is 1,437 kg,

The Formentor It is known for its complete equipment, we can point out digital cockpit Which measures 10.25 inches in size and is fully configurable by the driver. multimedia screenThe standard, too, is 10 inches, a system that includes the services of Kapra Connect And both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are equipped with wireless connectivity.

Yes this is true price Cupra Formentor’s final debutIt has increased in the last few years, Especially considering that years ago you could get one with manual transmission and six directions (plus a 2,000 euro discount) for 29,670 euros, and now Its starting price is 34,150 euros,

BMW 3 Series

This is probably the one that goes most out of the budget, taking into account that its starting price is 41,952 euros. But hey, anyone who wants to buy a BMW knows what the starting prices are. In any case, BMW 3 Series is a very good choice If you are looking for a sedan for 2024.

It is mainly characterized by Its beautiful and sporty design With dynamic lines and aerodynamics and of course, sporty appearance. As far as its interior is concernedHas a trunk with a capacity of up to 480 litres, as well as presenting a minimalist, modern and sophisticated design.

Continuing with its engines, the 3 Series Sedan 3120i is equipped with a BMW TwinPower Turbo Inline 4-cylinder gasoline hybrid engineWhich provides power of 184 HP. In addition, it carries the DGT ECO label, making it a good choice if you live in a city with active low emission zones, as is the case with Madrid.

Hyundai i30 Fastback

The last model to highlight is the Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi Develops 160 hp. This model is equipped with a 4-cylinder in-line gasoline engine, which gives it a maximum power of 160 hp.

Other than this, It has manual gearboxAnd is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.4 seconds. For its part, it presents a Maximum attainable speed 210 km/h, It should be noted that it includes a mild hybrid system which gives it greater fuel consumption efficiency.

The vehicle also features 48V hybrid technology, which contributes to its efficiency and low emissions. Finally, it is worth mentioning that this is a model whose Retail price starts from 31,635 euros,