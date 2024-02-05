MIR of Clinical Genetics in 2025: This is what students demand

And this Specialty of Clinical Genetics When? This question remains a mystery to the doctors who demand the creation of this MIR and whose absence affects not only medical professionals, but also those at the health training level. medicine student They believe that Clinical genetics moment should arrive in 2025 And it should be the priority of the Ministry of Health to ensure that this training does not remain in oblivion among the students, besides The view is that this MIR feature is associated with BIR or FIR,

“The implementation of clinical genetics as a specialty may interest students in this new outlet, in this branch that is a little unknown and that also has contact with a laboratory. This is one of the few outlets in which different specialties can be integrated into one come together because You can also opt for this feature from FIR or BIRSo we can approach this multidisciplinary approach i.e. health care and thus give importance to the work of colleagues from other branches,” he assured medical writing Gonzalo BaqueroPresident of State Council of Medical Students (CEEM).

Baquero emphasizes in relation to the arrival of this MIR that, being “realistic”, it does not seem “unfair” to apply it to the next one. MIR calls for 2025 “As long as the related issues are resolved.” ,Three years from now it’s more than feasible Implementation of the feature. We believe that this should be a priority of our current Ministry of Health and Business Planning because its lack is detrimental to the health of the population,” he specifies.

"The lack of experts in this field leads to misdiagnosis, delays in treatment, and limitations in genetic counseling"







Genetics meets MIR requirements

There are two compelling reasons for CEM to make a specialty of clinical genetics: a. adequate scope of knowledge enough to study separately and this is a Substantial demand in health system and population And, therefore, an unmet need. “Clinical genetics is such a vast field that a sufficiently high level of understanding cannot be achieved unless we devote ourselves completely to it. And it is the experts in this field who are the ones who can really make decisions about the treatment of genetic diseases.” who are trained in They do not have treatment for their optimal outlookPrecisely because there is no regulated training for clinical genetics,” he adds.

By meeting these two criteria to be a specialty “in addition to being viable and beneficial to the system”, the advent of clinical genetics as a specialty must be close: “It is an inferential characteristic that is related to predictionDiagnosis, management, prevention, treatment and even research of genetically based diseases is very important.

According to the current data present in the CEEM document in which they call for the creation of this feature, 3 percent of newborns have some anomaly or genetic disease and 8 percent of the population will develop a disease of genetic origin before the age of 25. Besides, Spain is the only country in Europe that does not have this specialty. Clinical genetics and the health system provide genetic care services “that do not resemble those offered by surrounding countries.” This type of situation can create “significant slack” in the system leading to sub-optimization of resources. Negative impact on population care and increase in health expenditure,

“Without building MIR expertise in clinical genetics, we face many problems that affect the quality of care. There is a shortage of experts in this area Misdiagnosis, delays in treatment, and limitations in genetic counseling occur For patients and families. We urge the competent authorities to recognize the importance of this discipline and take the necessary measures for its implementation,” he concluded.