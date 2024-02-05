Joel Embiid sent to surgery after serious injury

in the last days National Basketball Associationstar power wing health philadelphia 76ers, joel embiid, has given us something to talk about. A problem with his left knee has kept him away from the team and the uncertainty over his future this season worries fans.

It was reported since the end of January that the player would undergo an MRI to ascertain the severity of the injury. Although several days passed, tests revealed the diagnosis of a displaced meniscus flap in his left knee.

On knowing the medical report of joel embiidThe next thing to know is what the next steps will be to get him back on the court.

Joel Embiid will be out of action indefinitely

After realizing what the problem actually was joel embiidespn journalist, Adrian Wojnarowski reported through his X account That the reigning MVP will undergo a surgical procedure this week to repair his left meniscus injury.

It should be noted that when you decide to have surgery, you will have a recovery schedule, but you are expected to be absent for a long period of time. Although there is no word on how long he will be out of action, it is not unreasonable to think that he will be out of action for the remainder of the season.

departure of joel embiid For philadelphia 76ers, This not only means losing their great star, but it will also make it difficult for them to go for the NBA title. It is not easy to overcome the impact of the Cameroon-born player’s absence.

So far this season, the power forward had 34 games where he averaged 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 34 minutes per game.