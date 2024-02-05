Travis Scott brings Kanye West on stage

this Wednesday, travis scott Was at the concert in Orlando. During his performance, the rapper took the opportunity to give edge Kanye West on stage,

Kanye West, the center of attention

this Wednesday, Travis Scott was in Orlando for a concert, Interpreter of tallest in the room There was a big surprise for his fans. The rapper took the stage Kanye West, Before handing him the microphone, he gave a great introduction Yes to: ” I wouldn’t be here on the stage without my brother, he opened these doors for me.. make some noise for the greatest of all time “.For Travis Scott, goat (Best of all time) is clearly Yé. He performed at several titles during his stay, including Go away, This title is considered to be one of the big banging songs of the artist.

Kanye West made a notable appearance thanks to his performance, but also thanks to the information he provided to the public. Ye confirmed that the first part of his Joint project with TY Dolla $ign, it will turn out good next 9 february, Fans are starting to get impatient with the project as it was initially scheduled for October 2023. After several postponements by artists, there is a little more than a week left to discover the fruits of the work shared by Kanye and TY. vulture volume 1,