Agustín Ozmendi said “yes” to the Alajuelense sports league and his hours in Motagua are numbered

2024-01-07

agustín ozmendi He needed three tournaments to prove that he is one of the most profitable killers currently present in Central American football. His 34 goals in a calendar year have complicated the situation MotaguaThe club that signed him for Apertura 2023 tournament of the National League of Honduras. In recent times, Ten It was reported that the footballer was in the class Alajuelense Sports LeagueA Costa Rican team that is preparing itself to face ConcaChampions, Costa Rican League and Central American Cup.

Ozmendi explained his anger towards the Olympia players, saying: “The tournament is going to be good, let’s hope it is for us”.

Now the alarm starts ringing inside again MotaguaBecause it may lose its top scorer for the tournament Completion 2024. – he said yes” – Ten knew that agustín ozmendi He had already said “yes” to Manudos to become a new signing for the Costa Rican team and he would be one of the highest paid in that Central American country. before reaching honduras, the South American striker committed to the Costa Rican club. However, tomorrow, on Monday, his exit clause will be raised. Motagua And the next few hours are crucial to knowing the future of Gaucho. Under this basis, so that ozmendi goes Costa Rica, the league will have to pay 50% of its departure this Sunday and the remaining 50% tomorrow, Monday. Thus, Alajuelense He has two options: sign Agustin as a free agent in mid-2024 or pay the exit clause. upon exiting ozmendi There is another mistake, and that is that Alajuelense are interested in the Mexican forward Jesus Godinez, Which is the first option for Manuda Board. However, the Azteca will come to Asian football and will be facilitated by the arrival of former Olancho. defending champion in the next few hours Central American Cup will contact the board of directors Motagua With the aim of negotiating the signature of the Argentinian striker.