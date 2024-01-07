Photo: Cillian Murphy makes a rare comment about Emily Blunt’s personality

Cillian Murphy obviously had a great time working with Emily Blunt.

Recently, the Irish actor reflected on Christopher Nolan’s role oppenheimer,

in a recent conversation Los Angeles TimesTea Batman Begins The star opened up about her acting experience with Emily Blunt.

Cillian praised his co-star and said, “Emily is one of the funniest people,” admitting, “I have a rule that I can’t work unless there’s lightness around the set.”

Elaborating further on her ‘ideal’ work environment, the 47-year-old hitmaker said, “There has to be some leniency.”

Tea peaky blindersThe actor continued, “A lot of the movies I do are pretty heavy and go to some dark, challenging places, and to do that you have to be vulnerable.”

Cillian also got a few ribs tickled and said, “So, I don’t walk around in a state of anger.”

“I need to feel comfortable. I can’t stay in that dark place all the time. I don’t have the stamina for it,” he commented.

After this Cillian acted in the film J. Touched by his performance as Robert Oppenheimer. He considered his role “mostly delicate and small”.

He also told the outlet, “I knew it would be a quiet, small performance, because the topics are so big,” before adding, “What’s going on inside their hearts and minds can’t be made bigger Especially when it is captured in IMAX cameras and will be shown on an 80-foot screen,” after which he signed off.