Alex Cora announces Boston Red Sox rotation

One of the biggest doubts for the general management of boston red sox Of course, there’s the pitching staff. Manager Alex CoraIt would take miracles to get the job done on a staff that, a priori, seems to be one of the weakest in the league. To make matters worse, he signed this offseason lucas giolito And unfortunately, he will not be able to play the entire season due to injury and surgery.

Fans of historic franchises demand results and the team owes them one. They have been out of the elite for a few years and it looks like they will have a tough road ahead to accomplish their goal of returning to the October Party.





This March 22, Manager Alex Cora, revealed in a press conference The pitching rotation for a season that is less than a week away from starting.

Dominican Brian Bello leads the Boston Red Sox rotation

A few days ago, the manager Alex Cora announced to dominican brian bello As a pitcher selected for inauguration day 2024, The 24-year-old player will be in charge of leading the pitching staff boston red sox, This will be the Dominican’s third season in the majors where he has a 4.37 earned run average with a record of 14 wins, 19 losses and 187 strikeouts in 214.1 innings pitched. for this year, baseball reference He predicted nine wins, 132 strikeouts in 143 innings, and an ERA of 4.28.

As the staff’s second starter, the veteran Nick Pivetta, We’re talking about a 30-year-old pitcher with seven seasons Chief, with a clean average of 4.85 and 50 wins. Site for upcoming harvest baseball reference He projected a 4.37 ERA with 152 strikeouts and eight wins in 138 innings.

Boston Red Sox will be third in the rotation cooter crawfordThe 27-year-old right-hander, who has three seasons mlb, He has won only nine games with a 4.74 ERA and has struck out 214 opponents in 208.2 innings.

Boston has one of the most interesting pitchers in the core tanner hawk, the team’s fourth starter for the campaign. Hawk has been used as both a reliever and starter, showing better numbers in the first role. For example, in 2022 he started only four of 32 games and pitched to a 3.15 average with 56 strikeouts in 60 innings. Last year, as a starter, it was not the same, as he won six challenges and had a 5.01 average with 99 strikeouts in 106 innings.

stop rotation Garrett Whitlock, another interesting right-hander who is 27 years old and has three seasons of experience. Whitlock has played alternating roles as a starter and reliever and his statistics with the Boston Red Sox aren’t bad. Over these three seasons he pitched to 3.51 with 17 wins, 11 losses and 235 strikeouts in 223 innings pitched. By 2024, the above specific site, projected That pitcher would appear in 78 innings, score 80 runs and have a clean average of 4.15.

