Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner to lead rom-com ‘Eternity’

Eternal explores the complexities of committing to love, with the entire star cast set to deal with the consequences of such a decision.

Eternal explores the complexities of committing to love, with the entire star cast set to deal with the consequences of such a decision. Director David Frayn, known for his work on love-centric stories, is set to bring his expertise

eternity

Adds depth to the story of the film.

The film will star Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller and Callum Turner.





Starting a romantic relationship with someone can be very complicated, and a couple’s decision to commit to each other forever makes things even more complicated. According to Deadline, this is the basis of eternityA new romantic comedy starring miles teller, elizabeth olsen And callum turner, The three stars are set to tackle A24 and Star Thrower Entertainment’s concept, with their characters living in a world where people must choose another person to spend eternity with, though more precise details about the plot remain under wraps. eternity Hiding under the curtain.





David Frayn ready to direct eternity, the filmmaker has spent most of his career dealing with short films. The upcoming film will require the experience of a director who has previously developed a story around first love and the effects it has on the protagonist, which makes Frayne the right person for the job. The filmmaker previously directed dating ambercoming of age story starring finn o’shea, lola petticrew And Sharon Horgan, The story centers around two closeted teenagers who agree to start a fake relationship to keep their true identities a secret.





In recent years, Mills Taylor has been staying busy, playing Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw and being a part of one of the biggest blockbusters of the last decade. Top Gun: Maverick, after flying together Tom Cruisetaylor acted spider headis a psychological thriller by the same filmmaker behind top Gun Sequel. Callum Turner was recently seen lord of air miniseries, where he stepped into the role of Major John Egan. While their roles eternity While it remains a mystery, it will be interesting to see how the artist handles the premise of the upcoming project.





Elizabeth Olsen Beyond the Scarlet Witch





before acting eternityElizabeth Olsen adds magic to her career by starring as Wanda Maximoff marvel cinematic universe, But as proved by the recent projects that she got involved in after the release Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, the artist is ready to diversify his career with a variety of roles. Olsen recently starred in love deathTea Maximum Miniseries based on the true story of Candy Montgomery. Olsen is also set to star in his three daughtersis a play written and directed by azazel jacobs,

Release date has not been decided eternity, turner’s lord of air Now streaming on Apple TV+.

