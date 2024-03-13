Alex Padilla, called “the Spanish” by the Mexican under-23 team.

Alex Padilla is 20 years old and was born in Zarautz, Spain; Mexico recognizes him because his mother is of Mexican descent and he is now called by Ricardo Cadena.

In the list of under 23 players mexican team goalkeeper appears athletic bilbao, alex padillaWho will get his first call up to the Mexican representative and will play against Argentina, who is going to the Olympic Games and is guided by J.avier mascherano,

Padilla He has already attracted attention in Spanish football, as he was considered by the first team of Athletic de Bilbao and, at the time, was called up by the Under 19 category of La Roja.

Alex Padilla will be part of Ricardo Cadena’s team. espn

On December 20, 2021, Athletic’s first team decided to invite Padilla to training due to the absence of Unai Simón, who tested positive for COVID-19 and through his social networks, ‘Lionesse de San Mamés’ highlighted Alex’s appearance and also shared a. Photo of Mexicans working with elements of the initial team.

In mexican teamFollow up has been done alex padilla And now he has been called up by Ricardo Cadena to compete for a position with Fernando Tapia, one of the MX League’s most promising goalkeepers.

Mexican under-23 team There will be two friendly matches during the FIFA date, both against the Argentina national team of the same category, with the matches played in Mazatlán and Puebla. In addition to Padilla, Omar Campos, who was recently signed by MLS’s LAFC, was called up, and Ramon Juarez, who has made his debut with América.

Santiago Munoz, from Santos and with a past at Newcastle, and Marcelo Flores, who was among Arsenal’s basic forces, also stood out in the call.