AliExpress offers this mini PC with 6GB RAM and up to 1TB sync for only €66

If you’re looking for a computer to surf the Internet, use Office, use it as a retro game console or even as a 24/7 server, mini PC. bmax b1 plus It may be everything you need. It’s extremely small and compact, takes up very little space and you can get it for less than €67 on AliExpress. Just remember to select the seller’s coupon worth €15 and enter the code VTES08 Before making payment.

A small, compact computer at a cheap price

We are talking about one of the smallest computers that we can find on the market, ideal to place it in rooms where we have space problems, since we will barely be able to notice its presence. It is built on a plastic box Very minimalist design And it measures only 12 cm on each side. It can also be hidden using the included bracket that allows it to be installed behind the monitor. Besides, Weight is only 240 gramsSo that it can be carried with complete comfort when needed.

Regarding the hardware, as we can imagine from the price range in which we work, we cannot expect any miracles. But it can perform certain types of tasks. contains a processor Intel Celeron N3060 which can reach up to 2.48 GHz in turbo mode and includes a GPU hd graphics 400, Near 6 GB RAM, What tasks does it allow us to do? Well, the most common one in home use. You can surf the Internet, write with Word, manage email, and even, if you have a bit of tomorrow, you can use it as a retro game console.