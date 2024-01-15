AliExpress offers this mini PC with 6GB RAM and up to 1TB sync for only €66

When buying a computer there are many people who do not need excessive power, because the use they are going to use it for is very basic. However, size may matter in this case, as they have space issues. This is why the use of mini PCs has become very popular in recent years. They’re small, compact and, in some cases, at unbeatable prices.
If you’re looking for a computer to surf the Internet, use Office, use it as a retro game console or even as a 24/7 server, mini PC. bmax b1 plus It may be everything you need. It’s extremely small and compact, takes up very little space and you can get it for less than €67 on AliExpress. Just remember to select the seller’s coupon worth €15 and enter the code VTES08 Before making payment.
A small, compact computer at a cheap price
We are talking about one of the smallest computers that we can find on the market, ideal to place it in rooms where we have space problems, since we will barely be able to notice its presence. It is built on a plastic box Very minimalist design And it measures only 12 cm on each side. It can also be hidden using the included bracket that allows it to be installed behind the monitor. Besides, Weight is only 240 gramsSo that it can be carried with complete comfort when needed.
Regarding the hardware, as we can imagine from the price range in which we work, we cannot expect any miracles. But it can perform certain types of tasks. contains a processor Intel Celeron N3060 which can reach up to 2.48 GHz in turbo mode and includes a GPU hd graphics 400, Near 6 GB RAM, What tasks does it allow us to do? Well, the most common one in home use. You can surf the Internet, write with Word, manage email, and even, if you have a bit of tomorrow, you can use it as a retro game console.
Perhaps its weakest part is the storage, where we get a system 64GB eMMC, Since it involves Windows 10 Pro 64-bit established, it is likely that it will be a bit rare in some circumstances. To solve this, it includes an additional slot, where it is possible to install an M.2 SSD disk. It is also possible to connect an external hard drive via the USB 3.0 port and supports the use of microSD cards up to 128 GB.
Regarding wireless connectivity, it is WiFi 5 GHz and Bluetooth 4.2, Finally, it has a good number of physical ports such as 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, TF slot, a hdmiOne VGA, one RJ45 and one 3.5 mm connector.
Get this great mini PC for only €66
If you’re looking for an affordable mini PC that can be used for everyday home tasks, the Bmax B1 Plus is an excellent choice. It is known for being very small, lightweight and for its extensive connectivity and storage expansion potential.
And the best part is found in its price. Currently, on AliExpress we can find it for €89.13 which is not bad at all. But it is possible to reduce that price by a good amount and get it for €66.13. you just need Choose seller’s coupon worth €15 And at the last step of the purchase process, enter the code VTES08 in the box “promo code”,