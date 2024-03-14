America: Israel Reyes undergoes surgery after the classic against Chivas

Israel Reyes’ return to court pending his progress following surgery

israel kingsmexican defense of AmericaHe underwent surgery in the early hours of this Thursday after being injured during the second leg of the round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup against. Shivaj,

The Azulcrema team announced that the footballer underwent surgery on his right knee after suffering an injury from Víctor ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, who came on as a substitute in the second half and injured the Copa club’s footballer.

Israel Reyes had to leave the Classic on a stretcher due to injury Imago7/Manlio Contreras

“He America Club informs that our player israel kings He underwent surgery without any complications. The procedure followed was surgical lavage and plain repair of the wound in the right knee. Recovery time will be according to your growth,” the text reads.

Feather painting died Shivaj They advanced to the next round by a score of 3–2 on the Azteca Stadium field, but won the first match held at Akron Stadium by a score of 3–0.

israel kings He was injured after lying on the field in the 90th minute and was attended to by team doctors, so fellow Mexican Kevin Álvarez took his place.

Coach Andre Jardin has changed the situation israel kingsWho has played his entire career as a central defender, but in these last matches the footballer has moved to the right wing, taking over the position on the wing from Kevin Álvarez, who was suffering from pubalgia this season, as recent months.

The footballer’s recovery time will be according to his development, so there is no established period for his return to the field of play.