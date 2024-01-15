Nicki Minaj breaks Jay-Z’s record!

Nicki Minaj breaks Jay-Z's record!

We’ve just learned that Nicki Minaj has broken a new record on the charts, surpassing JAY-Z. chartdata The report states that the rapper has appeared on the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard 200 for a cumulative total of 1,945 weeks. These figures have also been confirmed by Billboard. Only Drake, Lil Wayne, Eminem, Kanye West, and Future have more consecutive weeks on the chart. Note that the interpreter of “Anaconda” is the first rapper in the ranking.

This isn’t the only good news for Nicki Minaj. In fact, her upcoming Pink Friday 2 Tour is already causing a sensation as it has already become the most lucrative tour for a rapper. In his Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 21, the Young Money artist shared a screenshot of a press release from Live Nation that read: “‘Nicki Minaj Presents Pink Friday 2 World Tour’ is her best-selling tour to date with over 25 sold-out concerts after just days of pre-sale. Nicki Minaj performed the tour originally in her home state alone. 30,000 tickets have been sold, with shows in Newark, New York and Brooklyn, with an additional date being added.

Below the screenshot, a delighted Nicky wrote: “All this just a few days after the presale started. 10 days left. I’m grateful. So grateful and honored to have you in #GagCITY.”

