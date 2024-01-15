And the season isn’t over yet! Victor Wembanyama destroyed the entire league with this special record

This Sunday, March 17, Victor Wembanyama He finished the week on the best note in the NBA. Impressive performance he helped st anthony Spurs Victory is achieved in a dramatic encounter Brooklyn Nets With the score of 122-115.

It was greatly influenced by the performance of the French player, who scored 33 points, grabbed 15 rebounds, gave seven assists and the same number of blocks. But this last aspect is where we should stop.

First of all, because of how valuable his defensive action was. Dennis Schroeder. There were 28 seconds left in overtime and the score was 116–115 in favor of the Spurs. Victor Wembanyama He gave him a great block that prevented him from doing brooklyn Kept in front. In the end the match ended 122-115 and Spurs Earned their 15th win in 68 games, still kept themselves in last place Western Conference.

Victor Wembanyama has impressed in his rookie season in the NBA

But these seven blockades also meant a record vembanyama, Well, he already has 207 in his first campaign in the world’s best basketball. With that figure, as compiled by the account statemamba, The number of active players is more than 81.4% in nba In the plug aspect. Impressive brand that reflects its immediate impact as a newbie.

This season he is leading the competition with averages of 20.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.5 blocks. It is practically true that he will win rookie of the Year And will fight for the JK prizeDefensive Player of the Year.