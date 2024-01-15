Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have ‘filed the final paperwork’ for their divorce.

Two sources reportedly told American magazine 8 years after announcing their separation, both the actors were on the verge of finalizing their divorce

They were one of the most glamorous couples of Hollywood. Their (very long) divorce will probably remain as famous as they are. In 2016, after a nine-year relationship and two years of marriage, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt announced their divorce. A stormy separation amid the backdrop of abuse allegations and disputes over the custody of their children: Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15 Age.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their four children at Los Angeles Airport on February 5, 2014

“It’s a huge relief”

After nearly eight years of legal battle, a source reportedly said American magazine Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt “are clearing the last red tape, which is a huge relief and encouragement” Oops“For morale”. The source reportedly said of the actor, “It saddens him that his relationship with some of his children is not better, and he regrets that things got so bitter with Angelina, but the times that He looked back with anger at the past he had left behind.

“A top class ass”

At least we can say that their relationships with their children are very different. While Angelina Jolie announced WSJ Magazine On his children in December 2023 “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they are my closest friends. We’re seven very different people, that’s what makes us strong.” Brad Pitt was described by his son Pax as a “first-rate asshole” on Instagram. On Father’s Day 2020, an Instagram story corroborated by the 20-year-old According, daily Mail, was a strange way to celebrate this day. On a photo of his father receiving an Oscar, he reportedly wrote: “You have proven time and again that you are a horrible and disgusting person. You have no consideration or sympathy for your four youngest children, who tremble with fear in your presence. Before adding cryptically: “You can tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but one day the truth will come out.”

Angelina Jolie and her son Pax on the streets of New York on August 16, 2023

