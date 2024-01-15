Angelina Jolie made her designer debut on the Oscars red carpet, see her designed dress here

this is the first time Angelina Jolie, If the actress was physically absent from the Oscar ceremony, she was symbolically present through one of her creations… This creation is a dress from Atelier Jolie, her own collaborative, ethical and fashion brand. An environmentally-responsible product that they launched in spring 2023. At the same time, they announced the first new collaboration with French luxury brand Chloé.

And on the occasion of the Oscars, one of her dresses walked the red carpet for the first time. She is a writer and activist Suleka JoudMarried to jazzman Jon Batiste (named for his song) it never went away who appears in the documentary American Symphony, Editor’s Note) who had the honor of wearing it. This custom-made dress, gold and glitter, fitted at the waist, is 100% silk and made from fully traceable and vintage materials, as specified.

When Angelina Jolie dressed Suleika Jaoud for the Oscars

“The most enjoyable and original Oscar evening ever.”Suleka Jaoud commented on Instagram. My dress was designed by the one and only Angelina Jolie silk painting Inspired by the American symphony, created by talented artist Chaz Guest. Usually I dread dressing up for an event like this. After going through therapy for the past two years, I’ve really developed a love-hate relationship with clothes. , (She has been fighting leukemia for several years, a topic at the center of the documentary, editor’s note)

Suleka praised Angelina Jolie while sharing pictures from the fitting. “Made me feel so beautiful that my eyes went wide. Having the history of the American Symphony written on the fabric of my costume reminds me of a map of how far I’ve come. this is a embodiment of love And the creative forces that helped us overcome this ordeal”He insisted.

The least you expect from Angelina Jolie

for his part, Jolie Workshop thanked Suleka ” Of For trusting us and allowing us to be creative with you. Like all projects within the workshop, the aim is to personalize clothing, being simultaneously adventurous and creative. We have been warned for the future.

And Angelina Jolie was also present during the traditional evening held after the Oscars Vanity Fair, Thanks to Sydney Sweeney, who caused a sensation when her eldest wore an off-white satin dress by designer Marc Bouvier. oscars in 2004 ,

