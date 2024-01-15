Ari Aster’s new movie with Austin Butler and Emma Stone

Eddington, director Ari Aster’s next horror western
The title of his third feature film, Reserved, comes almost a year after its mixed reception. beautiful is afraid (2023), ari aster is preparing for its big return to theaters with a new horror western. the film edington (2025) will tell the story of a couple who travel the roads of New Mexico to get to Los Angeles amid the pandemic.
But what can be like peace road journey Love ultimately doesn’t go according to plan… As two lovers run out of gas near the charming town of Addington, their adventure soon turns into a nightmare. Knowing the filmmaker’s penchant for macabre atmosphere and grotesque characters, the film, which is currently being filmed according to deadline Should see the light of day in 2025 and already promises to make a name for itself.
The film’s impressive cast with Austin Butler, Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix
After inviting the actress Toni Collette in his movie heredity (2019) or still Joaquin Phoenix in black comedy beautiful is afraid (2023), ari aster has once again brought together a star-studded cast for its new studio-produced project A24.
movie star actor Joker (2019), Joaquin Phoenix, will appear inedingtonjust like immense Emma Stone, just crownedAcademy Award for Best Actress for his role in poor creatures (And will appear in the next film soon Yorgos Lanthimos Topic types of kindness) and Hollywood sensation pedro pascalThe film is going to be released soon throw the doll away (2024). To reinforce this already impressive poster, the master of horror finally invites the Californian Austin ButlerMagnetic in his role as a villain dune, part twoCurrently in theaters.
Ari Aster’s Eddington (2025) with Austin Butler, Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix And Pedro Pascal doesn’t have a release date yet.