Ari Aster’s new movie with Austin Butler and Emma Stone

Eddington, director Ari Aster’s next horror western

The title of his third feature film, Reserved, comes almost a year after its mixed reception. beautiful is afraid (2023), ari aster is preparing for its big return to theaters with a new horror western. the film edington (2025) will tell the story of a couple who travel the roads of New Mexico to get to Los Angeles amid the pandemic.

But what can be like peace road journey Love ultimately doesn’t go according to plan… As two lovers run out of gas near the charming town of Addington, their adventure soon turns into a nightmare. Knowing the filmmaker’s penchant for macabre atmosphere and grotesque characters, the film, which is currently being filmed according to deadline Should see the light of day in 2025 and already promises to make a name for itself.