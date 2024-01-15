At 42, Natalie Portman has seized the hottest hairstyle trend of the ’60s

Elegant and sharp, this typical sixties haircut ensures a sophisticated look in all circumstances. And it looks like Natalie Portman is determined to prove it to us!

Who said the 1960s had to be all about short haircuts and maximum makeup? This is a preconceived idea that Natalie Portman brilliantly embodied at the Dior Fall-Winter 2024-2025 fashion show in Paris this Tuesday, February 27. A fan of sophisticated beauty styling, bringing out her natural glow, she doubled down on her ingenuity, accessorizing with retro charm with a hairstyle that looked straight out of sixties,

Natalie Portman captivated by the beauty of banana buns

A casual hairstyle while still looking neat? This is the approach that Natalie Portman chose during Paris Fashion Week this Tuesday, February 27. The highly anticipated, American actress caused a sensation by appearing at the Dior fashion show in a taupe skirt suit with vintage variations, the effect of which was reinforced by her hairstyle: a tousled banana bun.

Banana buns get their name from their resemblance to the shape of a banana. It first emerged in the 1940s and was seen as a neat and modest hairstyle that reflected the chic of that period without any fuss. Since the 1960s it has become a true symbol of classic elegance. The banana bun then graced the heads of the biggest celebrities of the time, from Catherine Deneuve to Audrey Hepburn, which contributed to its popularity. In the decades that followed, it was reinterpreted in different ways, and developed into more unstructured versions. The latter reached its peak in the 2000s, when the banana bun was reintroduced as a retro-chic haircut that also accentuated women’s faces. supermodel Compared to characters in popular culture.

How to make banana bun at home?

To get a beautiful banana bun like Natalie Portman’s, start by detangling your hair so that they don’t get tangled during the process. Then flatten one side of your hair, as if you were going to make armpit hair Then place a pin on the selected area, making a kind of straight line from the back of the neck to the middle of the skull. Roll out its entire length and fold it and that’s it!