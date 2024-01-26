Austin Butler reveals how he got rid of Elvis’ voice

Oscar nominee Austin Butler shares how he got rid of his Elvis voice to prepare for his role in Apple TV+ lord of air series.







After playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s acclaimed film elvis biopic, fans noticed that Butler was unable to remove the voice impression of the legendary musician when he was promoting the 2022 film. This became a popular topic for film fans online, who discussed the actor’s commitment to the role. During a recent interview Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Butler revealed what the journey was like from playing Elvis for three years to playing another character. He confirmed that he had to hire a dialect coach to help him remove his Elvis accent lord of air,

,it was very,” Butler said. “I was just trying to remember who I was, I was trying to remember what I loved to do. For three years I only thought about Elvis. And then I had that week off, and then I flew to London and it was Covid at the time, so I’ve been isolated for 10 days, so I thought, OK, just for all this energy now To learn about World War II. I had a dialect coach to help me not sound like Elvis in that movie, That was the whole thing.”

In lord of air, Butler plays Major Gale Kleven, who was part of the Air Force’s 100th Bomb Group unit during World War II. Drama reconnects him elvis Co-star Tom Hanks, who nominated him for the series. “I was having dinner with Tom Hanks in Australia, and he was jokingly saying, ‘When you focus these three years of your life on this one thing you’ll lose your mind, you have to do this. Find something else to jump into immediately after,'” he recalled. “And the other producer, Pat McCormick, who’s a good friend of mine, said, ‘Okay Tom, find him something to do,’ and then Tom said, ‘Okay, I’ve got this World War II thing I’m working on.'”

What’s next for Masters of the Air’s Austin Butler?

Butler is also set to return to the big screen this March 1 for Denis Villeneuve Dune: Part 2, Butler will play Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen in the sequel, a character previously portrayed by Sting in the 1984 adaptation. According to Villeneuve, the Golden Globe winner’s villainous performance is “a mix between a psychopathic killer, an Olympic sword master, a snake, and Mick Jagger,” he teased. “He’s got tremendous sex appeal, charisma and craziness. It’s really there.”

except for Dune: Part 2Butler will also next be seen starring opposite Tom Hardy in Focus Features’ upcoming crime drama bike rider, He is also currently attached to lead the film adaptation of Don Winslow city ​​on fire Novel for Sony 3000 Pictures. The said project will see Butler playing the role of Danny Ryan, a mob boss in a modern-day Helen of Troy story.

The first two episodes of lord of air Now streaming on Apple TV+.

