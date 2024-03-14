Azcarraga: US victory does not save the season

The America boss commits his scorer Henry Martin to achieve the double against Chivas next Saturday

In America The season can’t be saved by winning games, the Wings team owner said. Emilio Azcarraga When talking about the demands present in the institution and the obligation to achieve sporting results.

When asked about the ‘National Classic’ that they will face this Saturday against Chivas at the Akron Stadium, the businessman explained that in addition to reaching the final on May 26, it is also necessary to win said match.

“You’ve heard me say it and I’ll never get tired of saying it. The DNA and personality that this club has, that’s why it’s great, it’s got the toughness and quality for the players, the coaching staff and the management. I’m ” Obviously we must win Saturday’s game, just as we must win the CONCA quarter-final, as we must win the next game of the season and the final on May 26. This is the philosophy I have,” Ezcarraga announced during the presentation of the artificial intelligence that the club will have.

“I believe that this team, as we have said and I have always said, I have discussed this with Andrea (Pereira), Henry (Martin), the coaching and board teams, this club is capable of winning games. This club is not made, we make it, we love it and we work for it to win titles. There is a lot of discussion when we do not win the title of failure, there is a lot behind the scenes in that failure. All analyzes are done I do not believe that the club is a failure, but at the level of saving the season with the game on, it is not our case,” he said. Azcarraga In front of the captains of both categories.

Furthermore, they committed their scorers Henry Martin To achieve the double in the match this Saturday, and asked both fans to behave well and not indulge in discriminatory acts.

“I hope we win, Henry scores some goals and we are very happy. The most important thing to learn from yesterday is the fans filling the stadium, who support the team for 90 minutes. We have to send them the message that this is a football game, it is a very important classic, but it is a football game. The responsibility for discipline on the field lies with the players, there must also be responsibility and discipline on the part of the fans. Must be very careful about different expressions “That should not be tolerated, especially not in a family environment like football,” he said.