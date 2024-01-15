What is Pregabalin, the drug causing thousands of deaths in Europe?

British media’sunday times‘has recently published an investigation condemning five yearsalmost done 3,400 deaths related to one drug,





the medicine in question, PregabalinIs an active ingredient that is used, first of all, in the treatment of neuropathic pain – such as migraine or sciatica nerve pain – and seizures.

according to him British National Health Service (NHS), is prescribed to treat epilepsy – particularly partial-onset seizures, as shown in research published by the journal ‘Neuropsychiatric Disease and Treatment’ in 2008 – anxiety and nerve pain, such as those caused by diabetes or shingles. There is a reason.

over 8 million consumers

A study published in January last year suggests the drug could be prescribed to more than 8 million people in the United Kingdom between 2021 and 2022. And ‘The Sunday Times’ investigation shows that, over the past five years, almost 3,400 deaths in the UK have been linked to pregabalin, also known by the brand names Alzain, Exalid and Lyrica779 of them in 2022 alone, compared to 9 in the last decade.





These data highlight concerns about the potential dangers of this prescription drug and drug dependence, as many patients describe themselves as “addicted” to the euphoric or relaxed states that pregabalin can induce, and those who To achieve this gradually, higher doses of the drug are required. Sensation.

multiple side effects

Many of the side effects listed include headache, drowsiness, diarrhea, mood changes, nausea, swelling of the limbs, blurred vision, erection difficulties, memory problems, and weight gain.

The NHS says they are usually “mild and resolve on their own”, but many people prescribed the drug report having a negative experience.

However the worst thing, which everyone condemns, is AbstinenceBecause it causes dependency which hinders the quality of life.