Baltimore signs Gold Glove Kolten Wong

baltimore oriolesThe Aces were one of the surprise teams after taking the lead in the American League East division last season. Furthermore, he achieved an astonishing record of 101 wins and only 61 losses. However, they made little progress in the playoffs and lost Texas Rangers,

set till 2024 baltimore orioles Looking to repeat and advance in the postseason. To do this, they received several important reinforcements such as launchers corbin burnsCy Young of the year 2021.

In addition, this February 28 he reported a new acquisition that could greatly help the team’s aspirations. This is a player with extensive experience mlbVersatile and doubles as a sleeping glove.

The Baltimore Orioles signed veteran Kolten Wong.

veteran Kolten Wong He was one of the standout names in free agency this offseason. Although the player has seen his best moments pass, his proven quality and excellent qualities, especially in defence, make him someone who can become vital in an emergency.

insider mark feinsand He was the first person to announce the agreement between baltimore orioles And Kolten Wong, ,The Baltimore Orioles agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the infielder, Kolten WongWho will join the club in Major League camp, Feinsand explained in detail in X.

wong Is a player with 11 years of experience in the majors, of which he spent eight years St. Louis Cardinals, With this team he was awarded two consecutive Gold Gloves (2019, 2020). Although he has played mostly as a second baseman, he has also played shortstop and outfield, making him an extremely versatile player. In more than a decade in the world’s best baseball, he has amassed a batting average of .256 with 86 home runs, 973 hits, and a WAR of 22.1.