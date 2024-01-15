Best Buy recalls more than 287,000 air fryers

NY. best Buy missing more than 287,000 Air fryers and air fryer ovens can cause overheating problems Parts of products melt or break, creating a risk of fire and injury,

According to Thursday’s advisory from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, air fryer ovens logo brand They can overheat and result in your glass doors breaking. Deep fryer handles can also melt Or it breaks if it gets too hot.

The commission said there were 24 reports of glass melting or breaking, including six reports of fryer fires. To date, no injuries or physical damage have been reported.

Be careful how you clean your “air fryer”! Seven foods that should not be put in the air fryer Cleaning Tips to Keep Your Air Fryer Like New Do you use your air fryer correctly?

The recall involves six models of Insignia air fryers and air fryer ovens that were purchased from Best Buy and third-party sellers such as. EBAY between November 2021 and November 2023, About 187,400 were sold in the US and 99,900 in Canada.

Affected products can be identified by their model number, found on the product classification label on the bottom of each unit, and the name “badge”.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled fryers and ovens Visit Best Buy’s recall page to get a refundIn the form of checks or store credit.

To be eligible, customers must follow instructions to properly cut the device’s cable and submit photos of the unit. This all must be done online: Best Buy says it will not provide refunds or credits for recalled air fryers and ovens that will be returned to stores.