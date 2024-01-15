Apple Vision Pro makes a leap into medicine: it was used for the first time in a surgery in the United Kingdom Apple | London Virtual Reality | technology

Amidst entertainment, the technology has also found a place for use in activities like medicine. this is the matter apple vision proThe glasses have caused various reactions among users.

Since it was launched in the United States, these new Apple Glasses have attracted attention for their use in video games. Even videos of people walking wearing glasses went viral.

However, according to the DailyMail newspaper report, this technological product found its place in medicine when it was used during surgery at the private Cromwell Hospital in London (United Kingdom).

This operation was performed on a male patient. It was an intervention on the spinal cord. Part of the glasses’ functions were to monitor surgeries and select appropriate medical equipment.

The person using the glasses was scrub nurse Suvi Verho. While viewing the real world through the glasses, the patient’s vital information was also displayed on the screen.

Finally, he indicated that this technology “eliminates human error and uncertainty, providing confidence during surgery.”

From what is known about this device, its three-dimensional user interface is typical. Additionally, it features a next-generation chipset, VisionOS operating system, and eye, hand, and voice controls.

