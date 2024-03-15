Aaron Donald announces his retirement from the NFL

After a 10-year career, the Super Bowl-winning defensive back with the Rams left the most important American football league

Los Angeles — defensive tackle Los Angeles Rams, aaron donaldannounced his retirement on Friday after 10 dominant seasons.

In those 10 seasons, Donald was three-time Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time First-Team All-Pro, 10-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2014 Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He finished his career with 111 sacks, which ranks second among career defensive tackles. John Randall (137.5) Since individual sacks became official in 1982. He holds the franchise record crowbar Catch in a lifetime.

Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL after a 10-year career. Theron W. Henderson/Getty Images

He said, “Throughout my career, I have given everything to American football, mentally and physically; I have dedicated 365 days a year to becoming the best player I can be.” aaron donald On social networks. “I respected this game like no other and I was fortunate to end my career with it. nfl With the same franchise that chose me. Not many people join a team, win a world championship with that team and retire with that team. …I do not and will not take this lightly.”

He is a Hall of Famer as well as one of three players to win the Defensive Player of the Year award three times. Lawrence Taylor And jj watt, The award was first presented in 1971.

According to the research of espn statistics and informationDonald is one of two defensive players to earn Pro Bowl selections in each of his first 10 seasons since the 1970 AFL–NFL merger. nflwith hall of famer Lawrence Taylor (10).

aaron donald32 years old, and barry sanders He is the only player in the history of nfl Who played 10 seasons and was selected to the Pro Bowl each year Ilyas Sports Bureau, Sanders also played exactly 10 seasons and retired in 1998.

“The great players in our league lift up those around them and Aaron has paved the way for our team since I’ve been with him. crowbar“The head coach said sean mcway This is a statement. “He is an exceptional competitor, someone who leads by example in an authentic way, and an exceptional teammate who inspires everyone around him to be the best version of themselves.”

“As great a player as he is, he is an even greater person. He is truly unique and epitomizes everything that is great about the game. I will always cherish the memories we made and will always remember that I’ll be grateful for the fact that he put his all into it.” The game and our team. It means a lot to me personally and my family.”

In June 2022, Donald and crowbar They agreed to a reworked contract that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. nfl in that moment. This week, crowbar They restructured Donald’s contract to save approximately $9.19 million in cap space in 2024.

Over the last five years, the team’s average pass rush win rate nfl The odds against a single pass blocker for a qualified pass rusher were 17%. Donald posted an 18% pass-rush win rate against double teams over that span, making him better against two pass blockers than the average pass rusher against one over the past five years.

“We are extremely grateful to Aaron for his dedication to greatness and leading our franchise on and off the field for the past decade,” the owner said. crowbar, Stan Kroenke, it’s a statement. “He has left his mark on generations of football fans and his achievements, coupled with his work ethic and passion, continue to inspire his teammates, coaches and athletes around the world. It is a privilege to watch one of the greatest players of all time Is.” many times and we are proud of it aaron donald Be a part of history forever nfl As a member of crowbar,