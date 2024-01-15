Bitcoin could be worth $1.5 million in just six years

According to recent estimates by Ark Invest, an asset management company led by Cathie Wood, in the near future, the price of Bitcoin may experience unprecedented growth and reach $ 1.5 million per unit by 2030.

Wood and his team at Ark Invest have assessed the growth potential of the cryptocurrency market, particularly highlighting the promising future of Bitcoin.

Based on valuation models, they estimate that Bitcoin could see an increase of more than 2,000% from its current price of around $71,000.

The key behind this launch focuses on the unique nature of Bitcoin: its scarcity. Since only 21 million Bitcoins will be created the interest in demand is increasing.

The investment thesis proposed by Ark Invest is based on a simple relationship between supply and demand, with the specificity that the supply of Bitcoin is fixed. This means that no more than 21 million bitcoins will be created in the future.

