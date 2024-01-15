Blue Cross vs Lyon: J9 standings as it is in the table

Cruz Azul files case against Tigres Their fifth consecutive win in the Clausura 2024 under Martin Anselmi, Thus when Saptami Tithi ends. the machine was successful After a series of results, sleep as the super leader of the tournament.

such that Cement team reached the meeting on the 9th day As the absolute master of competition with Total 16 marks. One more from the teams that came out on top from first dates: Monterrey, Tigres And cougar,

It was Wednesday, 21 February when Cruz Azul visits Lyon on the Nou Camp stadium field, The machine won a new valuable victory thanks for doing Great goals from Charlie Rodriguez and Rodrigo Huesca in the first half, and Uriel Antuna’s third at the end.

Thus, led the team Martin Anselmi was able to remain leader for Clausura 2024. In second place was Touzos, who also stepped up his game and scored 18 points.

Live Status Table:

5 teams fight Cruz Azul for leadership

And, at this point in the tournament, The competition for the top is becoming increasingly fierce and heading towards the title, It follows that C isThe five teams that act as escorts for La Máquina in the classification are, Therefore, even the slightest mistake on this date will cause him to lose his lead.

Are Pachuca, Pumas, Monterrey, America and Tigres itself who threaten to oust the team Martin Anselmi.

It is noteworthy that these days he only played Pachuca and America, Well Monterrey and Tigres They will duel on the ninth until next week. Thus, only those who Who can stop Cruz Azul from reaching the Young Classic as leader is Tuzos and Aguilas themselves.