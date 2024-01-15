Pokémon GO is finally preparing to include Pokémon Fusion

The Niantic application would be preparing its next step, which would be the fusion of legendary Pokémon in which it is likely

Next week the Pokémon universe is preparing a true revolution, as new Pokémon Presents will be held where 2024 projects for the franchise will be announced. will be next February 27 from 3:00 pm (Spanish Peninsular Time) And the Pokemon Company itself could have already hinted about it in one of its ads. Although the most anticipated thing is what will come to the Nintendo Switch, after the rumor of the Switch 2 being delayed to 2025, there will also be news about other games such as pokemon go,

And the big announcement that will be presented to the aforementioned Niantic application in this Pokemon Presents could have already happened sorted out, As revealed by internal data from the game, Pokémon GO may be preparing to include fusion From pokemon. One of the most anticipated works and one that was already mistakenly anticipated with its introduction of a Pokémon that had to be withdrawn shortly after. Thus, Legendaries who can obtain new forms will make them available forever, All this will be available:

black kurem

kurem white

Necrozma Twilight’s Mane

Necrozma Wings of Dawn

Calyrex Frostrider

Calyrex Spectral Rider

Let’s start the datamine for version 301.0: No new tricks, but we got 2 new types of searches:

SearchFusepokemon

Searchuselesspokemon#datamine #pokemongo – The PokéMod Group (@thepokemodgroup) 21 February 2024

So, we just have to wait for the official confirmation to find out When will this new feature to merge and unmerge be available in Pokemon GO? For all the Pokémon mentioned, something that should happen through the presentation of Pokémon Presents.

Pokémon Presents will have two great games for Nintendo Switch

In addition to the great news being prepared for Pokémon GO, the highlights of Pokémon Presents Everything that happens during current 2024 with the main game on Nintendo Switch, In this regard, franchisees may have their own official accounts sorted out The presence of two great projects: the remake of Pokémon White/Black and the long-awaited return to johtoHowever, nothing is clear at the moment.

Thus, only one work can be done Wait for that Pokemon Presents premiere The next one will start on February 27 at 3:00 pm (Spanish Peninsular Time).