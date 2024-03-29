Brian Snitker’s family does not travel to Philadelphia due to hostile environment

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s family is not traveling to Philadelphia on Opening Day due to adverse weather conditions

Snitker criticized Philadelphia fans during spring training, claiming his behavior toward his wife, family and other Atlanta friends after the season was questionable.

“It’s very difficult out here,” Snitker admitted in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC on March 21. “To be honest, they don’t care either. “Last year it was difficult for them to the extent that it was worrying.”

The Philadelphia Phillies have eliminated the Braves in Philadelphia in the National League Divisional Round in each of the last two seasons. The Braves have won the NL East title each of the last six years and the 2021 World Series.

Snitker also commented that Philadelphia has “the most hostile fans” and that his wife has refused to return to Citizens Bank Park.

Asked what made his family feel unsafe, Snitker said Friday, “I’m not going to go into all that, let’s talk about today.”

“My wife is taking care of the kids and the grandkids are in school,” Snitker said in the Atlanta dugout. “Honestly, they wouldn’t rather be anywhere else but home.”

Additionally, Snitker praised the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park, which – in addition to celebrating its 20th anniversary this year – has earned a reputation as the loudest place to play.

“It’s a passionate fan base and there’s a lot of energy in the arena and with good reason,” Snitker said. “It is a very good club. Fans are passionate about what they do. “It’s a fun place to be, because there’s a lot of energy here.”