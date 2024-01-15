Kylie Jenner’s latex shoes are not for the faint of heart

Release of its beverage brand, athleteIt was a fashion outing for Kylie that left the web in splits.

Sometimes the femme fatale is even sexier than the last with her costumes, sometimes using aesthetics tomato girlKylie Jenner works within fashion directives to impose her brand.

The choice of clothing to present her most recent company has caused a stir among fans, and not just for good reason.

The star’s black dress was made entirely of latex! The material perfectly hugged the major curves of Kylie’s body, from her deeply cleavage-adorned chest to her pussy.

However, it wasn’t just the dress that was made of this elastic rubber. Shoes were also made from this material and it left some horrifying faces.

The component made it possible to obtain an almost invisible shoe, giving the effect of more slender legs, but the impression left on fashion freaks did not give the expected effect.

The heeled latex shoes made it appear as if the feet were not breathing at all and many were horrified by the sight of the toes showing through the translucent shoes with the yellow effect.

This fashion endeavor caused some heartache, but also a wave of nostalgia among those who remember the transparent shoes worn by all the Kardashian-Jenners at one time.

This fashion definitely divides opinions!

