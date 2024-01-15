Forty years after their flawless practice to the rhythm of Ravel’s Bolero, British skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean return to Bosnia this Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of their Olympic gold medal.

On February 14, 1984, the famous British couple mesmerized 8,000 spectators at the Zetra Sports Hall, a stage which was bombed during the siege of the Bosnian capital during the conflict that began with the disappearance of Yugoslavia eight years later.

To the tune of Bolero by French composer Maurice Ravel, the skaters beautifully performed the eternal drama of impossible love.

Dean said at a press conference, “Since then we have toured the world performing Bolero and everyone came up to us and said, ‘I remember when we saw you perform Bolero in Zaragoza where I Was.”

Torvill and Dean became the first couple to receive the highest marks from all the judges, synonymous with the gold medal, perhaps the most famous and remembered of those Games.

That performance, which lasted 4 minutes and 4 seconds, went down in the history of the sport and marked the lives of the two skaters.

They were welcomed by the Mayor of Benjamina Karić of Serbia before putting on their skates this Wednesday and taking part in an exhibition with young skaters.

Carrick said, “Today we felt beautiful emotions again and we are really honored to have Torvill and Dean in Sarajevo, in their Sarajevo, in their city.”

With the victory over Valentine’s Day, the skaters celebrate the anniversary in their own way: “Jen and I have always said to each other: ‘Happy Bolero Day!’ Because that was the day we won the Olympic Games. And it’s thanks to Bolero that has given us such a long life,” explained Dean, who is currently 65.

Torvill, 66, said it would be nice to return to Zaragoza in 10 years. “We’re looking forward to celebrating. We’re very happy to be here, today, the day we won the game.”

The two skaters have known each other since they were children and in 2025 they will celebrate 50 years of skating together. “We’re still the best friends in the world,” he congratulated himself.

The skaters, four-time world champions and three-time European champions, ended their sporting careers after winning gold in Zaragoza, although Dean convinced his dance partner to put on his skates again at the Lillehammer Games (Norway, 1994). Where he won Olympic bronze. ,