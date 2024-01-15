Rachel Kundananji to Bay FC, the most expensive signing in women’s football

Forward Rachel Kundanji moves from Real Madrid CFF to Bay FC of the NWSL for a record $787,000.

Barcelona — Rachel KundananjiA 23-year-old forward who played in real madrid cff and basically from zambiamade on tuesday most expensive signature of women’s football When he bay fc The United States agreed to pay 787 thousand dollars for this, to which 75 thousand dollars would be added as a variable.

Admit card, recordof Rachel KundananjiWhich will match with the new team participating in it nwsl Along with former Barcelona player Asiset Oshoala (signed in early February for approximately 171 thousand dollars), England’s Chelsea agreed with Levante on a payment of 535 thousand dollars for the signing of the Colombian Mayra Ramirez, after which it was converted. given. In the highest transfer.

Rachel Cundnanji in the match with Madrid CFF Diego Souto/Getty Images

These two operations marked a new step forward in women’s football and could not be the last in terms of signings, two years later Barcelona made a record transfer to England’s Keira Walsh, paying 428 thousand dollars to Manchester City.

The Barça club is now, of course, negotiating the renewal of Alexia Putellas, whose contract expires at the end of this season and who has various offers from the United States.

Kundanji signed a contract for four seasons, which will see him earn a salary of $2.67 million, figures that are absolutely unattainable to Real Madrid FC, who signed the Zambian international from Eibar in August 2022 for an undisclosed figure, but Sources consulted by ESPN estimated “below $64 thousand.”

After scoring 35 goals in 46 games and finishing the previous season as second top scorer in the F.League, Kundanzi had already attracted interest from English clubs, but ultimately it was Bay FC that made a solid move to Madrid FC. And presented an irrefutable proposal.

The U.S. team will debut as an expansion franchise in the NWSL in March, is based in San Francisco and will play at San Jose’s PayPal Park, an 18,000-seat stadium.

Under the umbrella of Sixth Street Partners, Kundanji’s new club was also strengthened with the addition of Oshoala to the addition of the Colombian Dayna Castellanos (from Manchester City) and the Mexican Scarlet Camberros, and looked to continue expanding its star list ahead of the start of the season. Intends. There has been speculation this season, with interest in the signing of Dutch forward Lieke Martens, who signed for PSG after terminating his contract with Barcelona in the summer of 2022.