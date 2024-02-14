Katy Perry, Salma Hayek… these stars who got engaged or married on Valentine’s Day

On this 14th February 2024 Valentine’s Day Welcomes its share of butterflies in the stomach. And what could be more romantic than saying yes to each other on this holiday of love? Because yes, you might not know this, but many stars celebrated this special day by getting engaged or getting married on this occasion. While some people prefer nice restaurants, candlelit dinners at home or a box of chocolates, others opt for big celebrations and lifelong unions. And at Melty, we decided to make you a Let’s take a little retrospective look at all these stars who tied the knot on Valentine’s Day. There’s more to it than you think!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day

First couple to say yes on Valentine’s Day: katy perry and orlando bloom, The singer and the Lord of the Rings actor began their romance in 2016. And only after three years they decided to get engaged. In February 2019, the Fireworks singer revealed her flower shaped diamond ring To your customers on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Katy Perry also recounted this very special moment with her boyfriend on Jimmy Kimmel Live: “We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to look at art afterward. But we stopped in front of a helicopter.”, But the highlight of the show came after this. “We had champagne in the helicopter and the can was in his pocket.”, the singer then explains. What we can say is, Orlando Bloom didn’t do things by halves!

Salma Hayek said yes to her beloved during Valentine’s Day

But Katy Perry isn’t the only lucky girl who said yes to her beloved during Valentine’s Day. Salma Hayek The festival of love was also celebrated with great pomp. The businessman has it François-Henri Pinault They were married on 14 February 2009. The two lovebirds chose their daughter Valentina, who was two years old at the time, as a witness. and what’s better than this paris, city of loveTo say yes to life? It is in fact in the French capital that the actress and her husband put down their suitcases to celebrate their union during a civil marriage. Then in Venice they celebrated their love with their loved ones. The height of romanticism!

Elton John, Christina Aguilera and many more!

Many of the stars have chosen this special day of Valentine’s Day for marriage or engagement. This is the case for example Benedict Cumberbatch, who married Sophie Hunter on February 14, 2015. Even more so, in a very delightful and romantic setting, namely the medieval church of St Peter and St Paul, located in Mottistone, a village on the Isle of Wight. On his part, the singer is recognized globally for his iconic songs, Elton JohnMarried Renate Blauel on 14 February 1984 in Australia. A union that unfortunately ended four years later, when the artist came out. Valentine’s Day 2009 was also a very special day for people Harrison Fordaka han solo in star wars, Actually, the actor got engaged to his girlfriend Calista Flockhart after a relationship of seven years. As Christina AguileraWho properly celebrated the feast of love with Matthew Rutler in 2014. And we’re sure we’ve forgotten…