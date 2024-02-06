British Virgin Islands welcomes Icon of the Seas

By PortalPortuario Editorial Staff

Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPPA) received sea ​​sign Of Royal Caribbean International First time to Austin’s Monsanto “Babe” marine terminal on St. Thomas.

In that regard, government officials, including the Governor of the United States Virgin Islands, albert brian jrAlso port authorities and private sector employees gathered to welcome the inaugural arrival of the ship.

Furthermore, the day also commemorates the official signing of three agreements between Wipa. Royal Caribbean Group (RCG) And Cruise Terminals International (CTI) This will transform the region’s cruise industry.

Under that context, carlton dove, CEO of Wipanoted that “We are proud to welcome the cruise industry’s newest and most innovative ships to St. Thomas, while ensuring the future of the Virgin Islands as a sought-after cruise destination through continued improvements of the ships. Bringing the newest generation to our shores.”

The first agreement is an extension of the existing MoU between WIPA, CTI and RCG which reaffirms their commitment to development. Crown Bay Districtincluding the Austin Babe Monsanto Marine Facility And this Crown Bay Center in St. Thomas,

Meanwhile, the second one is additionally dock use agreementTo extend the 10-year-long agreement between Wipa and Royal Caribbean Group Crown Bay District Uplands Development Project In St. Thomas.