Camila Cabello admits it ‘didn’t go well’ with Shawn Mendes after reconciliation

John Cena appeared naked at the Oscars, wearing only a cover up to hide his modesty.

The actor didn’t wear a single piece of clothing on stage at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles this Sunday evening when he had to present the award for best costume as part of a play – which went to “Poor Things.” Host Jimmy Kimmel, who recounted one of the most shocking moments of the Academy Awards, was when a man walked onto the stage in 1974.

Jimmy asked, “Can you imagine a naked man walking on stage today? That would be crazy, wouldn’t it?”

John, shirtless, then looked up, but insisted that he was not feeling well enough to go out.

He told the host: “I’ve changed my mind. I don’t want to do this sketch. I don’t feel comfortable in it. It’s a classy show, you know, shame on you for suggesting a joke in it.” ” Such bad taste.”

The host argued that the skit was “meant to be funny”, to which John replied: “The male body is no joke.”

The wrestler went on stage with a large envelope covering his private parts and the audience burst out laughing. Since he could not move the envelope to open it, a quick cut occurred and he reappeared in a golden toga.