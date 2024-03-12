Liverpool’s first decision to replace Klopp: there is a return

Premier League

The Anfield team has begun its rebuilding after a successful spell under the German coach.



liverpool He is having a good season and is fighting for several championships, the main one being the Premier League, with Arsenal and Manchester City being his main rivals.

Beyond the results, the management of Liverpool is analyzing candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp, who will leave office at the end of the season, but there is no clarity for the new captain.

However, in the search for the right coach in the post-Klopp era, Liverpool’s first decision is to appoint Michael Edwards And, who returns after two years as the new CEO of FSG Football, but will remain in the post until June 1.

It was important for me that if I return, I will return with new enthusiasm and energy. In practice, this means new challenges and opportunities. “One of the main factors in my decision is the commitment I have to acquire and oversee another club,” Edwards said.

The inclusion of Michael Edwards is part of Liverpool’s plan to achieve this transition from the era without Klopp and the next step will be to appoint a sporting director for the club, with the candidate, according to ‘The Telegraph’ Richard HughesWho has held that position at Bournemouth.

Once the structure of top officials is in place, the new technical director will be selected and according to ‘The Times’, the Spaniard is at the forefront of the list of favourites. xabi alonso, Well, Hughes has a good relationship with the current Bayer Leverkusen coach’s representative Iñaki Ibanez.

Thus, the arrival of Michael Edwards creates great expectations, as in his previous stint with Liverpool they secured great deals for the likes of Salah, Mane, Firmino, Robertson, Alisson, Fabinho and even Virgil van Dijk.

Furthermore, the main challenge for Edwards will be to renew the contracts of Mohamed Salah, Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose contracts expire in 2025, but who are a priority for the Anfield team.