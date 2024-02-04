‘Canarian’ rural MIR2 clicks key to family

Although both sides in the government agree on the appropriateness of giving New inspiration to rural MIR, the proposal is far from being convincing. In fact, not even the model in which PSOE The foundation of your idea works like a well-oiled machine. In the given interview medical writingSocialist spokesperson in the Senate Health Commission, killian sanchezused the rotation system of his homeland, the Canary Islands, as a reference to present his ideas, but from the humiliating delegation of the Spanish Society of Primary Care Physicians (Semargen) Confirm that MIR de Familia Canario is not free from shortcomings: “There are not enough teaching units or tutor doctors.”

President of Semergen Kanarias, vanessa dennis, remember that the obligation to be part of a family medicine residency in a rural area is already in place throughout Spain. “The second thing is that it can be done,” he explains. The doctor remembers that health centers are divided into G1, G2, G3 and G4 depending on whether they are located in an urban, semi-urban or rural area, the number of patients they care for and What is the distance to the hospital? And in an area like the Canary Islands, it insular character It is a barrier that increases the distance between rural areas and cities.

Work overload on family doctors

Training guide/itinerary for family and community medicine residents of the Canary Islands Government According to the official Special Program (POE) of the MIR de Familia, a mandatory rotation is included in the Rural Health Center, which establishes that said rotation will last three months and preferably be carried out in the second year of residency. In this regard, national regulations specify that, if the MIR teaching unit belongs to a reference area or district without a rural area, it can be combined with centers of these specialties from other units to complete the rotation. But there is a distance from saying to doing. “The crux of the matter is that it cannot be guaranteed that this will be done because there is a shortage of teaching units and tutors,” says Deniz.

There are many reasons for this situation. “Beyond the sea, the only thing they give you to work in places like San Nicolás, Tejeda or Artenara is one day off a year, and that with the obligation to take constant care shifts, because there is no The hospital is not an emergency service “, details the expert. “There are G4 health centres, covering a number of areas primary careIn which, many times, there is only one doctor, and that same doctor covers the emergency area in the morning, afternoon and night, or afternoon, night and morning,” he added.

Inconsistency between MIR consultation and health agenda

He Ministry of Health It is responsible for providing accreditation of teaching units for FSEs each year. According to department sources, 390 applications were received for the 2023-2024 call. The requirements to obtain accreditation to train specialists in nursing and family and community medicine are contained in order PRE/861/2013 of 9 May. Apart from other issues, it is requested that the applicant centre, whether urban or rural, should have at least four specialist doctors, Something that is far from the reality described by Deniz.

“There are exceptions, because, if not, it would be impossible to have tutors in some areas,” highlights the doctor, who, nevertheless, draws a “Shaky” panorama, According to Deniz, “it is recommended” that a family guardian be in charge of the resident from year to year, but this is not true in all cases.

“I know colleagues who have residents every year there are not enough teachers, and they don’t give you anything extra for it. You do not have a reduction in the number of patients per agenda, nor more days of training, nor more days of vacation, nor more days of personal matters. Ultimately, you have to draw out the agenda for each day and, besides, explain to the resident everything you are doing,” he laments.

The chairwoman of Semergen Canarias also draws on her personal experience during her eighteen years as a primary care physician: “There were times when I had, at the same time, a graduate student and a resident. The attention that one needs and the attention that the other needs have nothing to do with each other. Keeping an eye on both. There were resident rotation goals that were impossible to meet. In just one month.”