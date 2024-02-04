Healthy ice cream sticks: very refreshing and irresistible, a temptation for hot days

Amidst this scorching heat wave going on in the country, many people are carefully evaluating their criteria when it comes to eating and thinking about where to satisfy their sweet cravings without thinking about calories or preparation time. What is the best option for. ice cream sticks They are one of the best choices as they have a blend of softness, freshness and ease while making them.
As always at Minuto Argentina, we open our recipe book with the most delicious preparations to offer you an incredible way to enjoy some ice cream sticks Healthy in a very unique way.
This delicious dessert has low calories, lots of flavor, and few ingredients, so you have no excuse not to make them. ice cream sticks Healthy. Dare to make them and conquer the taste in this ideal way step by step to take advantage of the great heat that we are experiencing.
you will need:
- 2 large bananas.
- 2 peaches (or 1 can of peaches)
- 100 grams granola.
- 2 tablespoons honey (you can use peanut butter instead)
- 400 grams vanilla curd (or whatever flavor you like).
- Ice cream sticks.
Respectively:
- Cut up the bananas and peaches, then put them in a sealed bag and put them in the freezer.
- On the other hand, add two tablespoons of honey to the granola.
- When the fruit has frozen, process it until it becomes a cream.
- Place a layer of fruit cream, a layer of yogurt and a layer of granola in the glasses.
- Place the ice cream sticks in the freezer for one night.
- After time, open the mold and serve.