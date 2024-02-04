Healthy ice cream sticks: very refreshing and irresistible, a temptation for hot days

Amidst this scorching heat wave going on in the country, many people are carefully evaluating their criteria when it comes to eating and thinking about where to satisfy their sweet cravings without thinking about calories or preparation time. What is the best option for. ice cream sticks They are one of the best choices as they have a blend of softness, freshness and ease while making them.

As always at Minuto Argentina, we open our recipe book with the most delicious preparations to offer you an incredible way to enjoy some ice cream sticks Healthy in a very unique way.

You can modify the recipe with the fruits you like most.

This delicious dessert has low calories, lots of flavor, and few ingredients, so you have no excuse not to make them. ice cream sticks Healthy. Dare to make them and conquer the taste in this ideal way step by step to take advantage of the great heat that we are experiencing.

This recipe for healthy ice cream sticks makes eight units.

you will need:

2 large bananas.

2 peaches (or 1 can of peaches)

100 grams granola.

2 tablespoons honey (you can use peanut butter instead)

400 grams vanilla curd (or whatever flavor you like).

Ice cream sticks.

You can also make this option in small jars to enjoy this dessert by the spoonful.

Respectively: