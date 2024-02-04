The first robots to cook your food and your home are now ready to be built, this is what they look like – Teach me about science

Sometimes Have you wondered how? robots Can they change our lives? There is an interesting news regarding this. robots Now they look like humans, like in science fiction movies! Well, it looks like we’re not far from that now. big companies like Tesla And a Chinese company called Kepler working hard on humanoid robot, Tesla someone has been called OPTIMUS It can do many things, like carrying packages or monitoring your home. Incredible! But, of course, it won’t be cheap, it is estimated to cost around $20,000,

Goldman Sachs (A company that knows a lot about money) thinks so humanoid robot They’re going to be a big business. They say that the market for these robots may be worth 6 billion dollars In the next 10 years. That’s a lot of money! But why do we want this? robots, Well, according to some studies, they may cover a 4% Number of factory jobs in the United States for the year 2030, and for that 2035they could capture 2% Elder care jobs.

China is also very excited about this humanoid robot, They have big plans to do a lot of things robots for the year 2025, imagine being robots Working in factories, helping in hospitals, even exploring places! A company in Spain called Pal Robotics already building their own humanoid robot, they have called one ARI Who can work in hospitals and rehabilitation. he also has another call Talos Imagine!, could go to space one day.

But everything is not so easy. Although it sounds great humanoid robot, there are problems. For example, they need to improve their behavior in places where there is a lot of change, such as in a busy city. They also require better batteries because, like cell phones, they robots They need a lot of energy. People are also concerned about how we should use them. robots And should we make special rules for them. There’s a lot to think about! But wait, the news does not end here. It turns out there’s a lot more to robotics than just humanoids.

Some experts say we could “Biohybrid” robot, What does it mean? Well, in Japan they are experimenting robots Which combine human elements, such as muscles, with mechanical parts. It’s like they have a little bit of us in them! soon we will have robots They look more humanoid, have faces and the ability to move like us.

With the way robotics is progressing, this will be an exciting phase. soon we could humanoid robot To work with us. Tesla And other companies want to make it a reality. in the future we may have one Robot Bringing you mail or helping you with work. This would be something more or less impressive! We should take care that people do not lose their jobs.

But, undoubtedly, there are challenges. They need to improve on things like battery and handling complex locations. China is excited and wants to do a lot robots soon. In Spain, they are already working robots To hospitals and even to space. But as great as it sounds, there are some things to be concerned about. How should we use them robots, Do they require special rules? This is a complex topic. Would you like to have one? humanoid robot In your daily life? Robotics is at an interesting juncture, and a lot may change in the coming years.