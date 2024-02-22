Canelo team: No fear and no offer for Benavidez

Manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso assured that they were not trying to avoid anyone.

team of canelo alvarezHeaded by manager and coach eddie reynosodismissed the charges and offer millionaire from David Benavidez And his team is making sure espn knockout Not only this, there is no fear for him either battlebut they did not receive any Proposal Formalized by one of the internationally recognized promoters.

Via social networks, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz revealed that Premier Boxing Champions and he created Proposal To canelo alvarez to face benavidez $55 million and a percentage of the per-event salary, but, if he rejected it, he was going to take part in a light heavyweight fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk, as is expected to happen in June.

Eddie Reynoso told ESPN KNOCKOUT that he will give information about the upcoming matches in a week. getty images

Reynoso They told espn knockout First of all, they’re not trying to avoid anyone, at least benavidez, “I feel bad that they say that cinnamon He is afraid of him. I don’t know how they dared to classify as dangerous a fighter who didn’t hesitate to take chances against Floyd Mayweather, who has been the best boxer of the last 20 years, a fighter who defeated the scary Gennady Golovkin. Who was about to do this? A fighter who broke new ground in middleweight defense and defeated half the world, a fighter who risked everything to face Dmitry Bivol and moved up to light heavyweight to face Miguel Cotto, who made history in his time Defeated the best super middleweight,” Outsider Reynoso,

“Then they come to tell me there’s a Proposal Of the 55 million, earlier they did not say whether it was 100 or 200 million,” he said. Reynoso Regarding Sampson’s post. “The reality is that none of the big promoters, not Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions, Eddie Hearn of Matchroom, Bob Arum of Top Rank and even Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy, have given me that. Proposal fight with benavidez…and certainly not by Terence Crawford.”

,canelo team He has a direct relationship with Al Haymon and I really doubt anyone from the PBC will come out to support his point of view because he wants to protect the way he handles his fighter. It’s not our fault benavidez They don’t get the opportunities they scream about, it’s our job cinnamon Shine and keep shining like before,” he highlighted.

He remembered Reynoso There have been cases in which major fights either take a long time to occur or never end at all. “fight with benavidez This may take time or may never be accomplished, but it depends on many factors. There were fights that never happened, Lennox Lewis with Riddick Bowe, Julio Cesar Chavez with Terry Norris, Erik Morales with Juan Manuel Marquez, and none of them ended up in the Hall of Fame because of this. Did. There were some others too, although it took a while, but their work was done just like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, there is no fear between the fighters, we just hope that the conditions are met,” he explained. . Eddy,

about the future of canelo alvarezEstablished Reynoso That within a week they would have the relevant information. “We are considering options being the top star boxing At the moment this does not mean that business is easy, we are looking for the best and will update you next week. If we have not said anything, it is because some things are missing, we continue to work not only in May, but also in September,” the manager and coach concluded. canelo alvarez,